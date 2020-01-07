Finland proposes 4-day workweek, 6-hour workdays; could this work in the US?

Finland 🇫🇮 is proposing a 6-hour workday and 4-day workweek. Is this possible in the USA 🇺🇸 & would you want this for your workplace? 🤷🏻‍♀️ @abc7newsbayarea — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) January 6, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The National Bureau of Labor Statistics reports Americans work more than anyone in the industrialized world.We take fewer vacations, work longer days and retire later.The average worker spends more than 90,000 hours of their life working, which makes a proposal by Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin of a nationwide six-hour workday and four-day workweek seem amazing.We wanted to find out what the secret is to staying productive while shortening office hours so we headed to the Consulate General of Sweden's office to speak to three women who were all born and raised in Sweden, a country already known for a generous 480-day maternity leave policy and five-week vacations.According to Vice Consul Liza Piroska, the secret is simple: take a break."I think the thought behind it is if you have a well-rested employee it's more effective when you're at work," said Piroska. "Because you're not constantly stressed and that's what the studies have shown work in Sweden."But would this actually work in San Francisco? The land of tech and startups and where founders boast about 80 and 100-hour workweeks?Alexis Haselberger is a time management and productivity coach who started out working in startups. Her colleagues were always amazed at how much she could accomplish in just six hours.She says in the U.S., switching to a shorter workday and workweek is a challenging cultural shift."I would not anticipate this happening in my lifetime. We are so focused on work, staying late, the first one in the office, the early bird catches the work," explained Hoselberger. "Americans are really stuck in their ways."