GoFundMe refunding $20M to Trump wall backers

MIRAMAR, Florida --A Florida veteran's attempt to raise $1 billion in border wall funding has ended after raising only two percent of his goal.
Purple Heart recipient and triple amputee veteran Brian Kolfage launched a GoFundMe campaign in December and raised $20 million through the first two weeks of January 2019.
Kolfage hoped to encourage the 63 million people who supported President Trump's 2016 election to pledge $80 a piece. If that happened, he said the border wall between U.S. and Mexico pushed by President Trump would become a reality.
Business Insider reported Friday that GoFundMe is instead refunding donors their money because Kolfage did not meet the $1 billion goal.
Undeterred, Kolfage announced he will accept donations previously made to the "We The People Will Fund The Wall" campaign at his new non-profit.
The organization reportedly includes the involvement of American businessman Erik Prince, brother of Trump's Education Secretary Betsy DeVos; former Wisconsin Sheriff David Clarke; and Mary Ann Mendoza, an outspoken supporter of stricter immigration laws.
