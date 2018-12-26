BORDER WALL

Border wall GoFundMe reaches $17 million, but unclear how US would get money

EMBED </>More Videos

Companies created potential designs for the border wall (KTRK)

MIRAMAR, Florida --
A GoFundMe account set up by an Air Force veteran to fund President Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall has topped $17 million, but it remains unclear how the U.S. government would get the money.

The campaign, entitled "We The People Will Fund The Wall", launched last Sunday with a goal of $1 billion.

RELATED: Response to viral GoFundMe page seeks ladders to defeat border wall

In a statement on the page, Brian Kolfage assured contributors that the fundraiser was not a scam and that he had contacted the Trump administration about how to deliver the money.

Citizens can mail money as "gifts to the United States," according to the U.S. Treasury Department, but it's not clear whether the Department of Homeland Security can accept gifts.

Furthermore, the money can only go into a "general fund" that must be allocated by Congress.

Kolfage is a Purple Heart recipient and triple amputee. He wrote that if the 63 million people who supported Trump's election pledge $80 apiece, the wall will become a reality.

RELATED: Veteran launches GoFundMe to pay for Trump wall

"As a veteran who has given so much, three limbs, I feel deeply invested to this nation to ensure future generations have everything we have today," Kolfage wrote. "Too many Americans have been murdered by illegal aliens and too many illegals are taking advantage of the United States taxpayers with no means of ever contributing to our society."

Kolfage also wrote that he is a supporter of legal immigration.

"I have grandparents who immigrated to America legally, they did it the correct way and it's time we uphold our laws," Kolfage wrote.

He wrote that donors would get a refund if the fundraising goal isn't met.

More stories and videos about the border wall here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsfundraiserveterangofundmeborder wallPresident Donald Trumpimmigrationu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BORDER WALL
Post-holiday, partial government shutdown to gain impact
Trump: Government stays closed as long as Dems reject wall
Closed? Bay Area tourists, locals react to partial government shutdown
Senate adjourns without deal to end partial government shutdown
More border wall
POLITICS
President Trump, first lady visit troops in Iraq for Christmas
Justice Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery
Post-holiday, partial government shutdown to gain impact
Trump: Government stays closed as long as Dems reject wall
More Politics
Top Stories
President Trump, first lady visit troops in Iraq for Christmas
Manhunt underway after police officer shot, killed in Stanislaus County
Justice Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery
Post-holiday, partial government shutdown to gain impact
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
11 tips for 'happy returns' of unwanted gifts
Mega Millions Results: Jackpot grows to $348M after drawing
Woman chases down porch pirate, gets package back
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Trending dry through new year
Historical timeline of Bay Area bridge toll increases
Woman dead, another injured in SJ after officer-involved shooting following chase
'Aquaman' Jason Momoa crashes newlyweds' wedding photo shoot
Alcohol, coffee could be key to living longer, study finds
More News