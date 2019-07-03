Politics

Gov. Newsom signs bill prohibiting racial discrimination based on hairstyles

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Gov. Newsom, joined by Sen. Holly J. Mitchell on Wednesday, signed a bill that would prohibit racial discrimination based on hairstyles in the workplace and at California schools.

The bill, SB 188, is also called the The CROWN Act: Creating a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural hair.

The bill was signed around 11:15 a.m. at the state Capitol.

The Crown Act outlaws policies that target primarily African-Americans. The California State Assembly unanimously passed the bill last month.

"For years there have been too many cases of black employees and applicants denied employment or promotion and even terminated because of the way they choose to wear their hair," said Assemblymember Sydney Kamlager-Dove.

Earlier this year, New York City banned policies that penalize black people based on their natural hair and hairstyles.

ABC7 contributed to this report.
