2020 election results live now by Illinois county, electoral college votes

Durbin wins 5th term as U.S. Senator

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=7624173" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Senator Dick Durbin gave a victory speech over Zoom after winning reelection as one of Illinois' two U.S. Senators.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=7627856" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pat O'Brien concedes in Cook County State's Attorney's race

Voting problems

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=7620772" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some voters complained that the standard issue-Sharpie markers were bleeding through paper ballots, spoiling how they wanted to vote on the other side.

Chicago prepares for possible unrest

Graduated income tax plan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6410329" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Citadel CEO Ken Griffin donated $20 million to the Coalition to Stop the Proposed Tax Hike Amendment on Aug 27.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5174896" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. JB Pritzker outlined the goals that his proposed graduate income tax plan would achieve.

Top Illinois Congressional Races

3rd District: Marie Newman claims victory over Mike Fricilone

6th District: Sean Casten vs. Jeanne Ives

14th District: Lauren Underwood vs. Jim Oberweis

13th District: Rodney Davis. vs. Betsy Dirksen Londrigan

15th District: Mary Miller vs. Erika Weaver

OTHER RACES IN THE SPOTLIGHT

CHICAGO, Illinois -- Former Vice President Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump in Illinois and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin has won reelection, ABC News projects.After 38 years in Congress and the last 24 in the Senate, Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin will serve another six-year term. Durbin claimed victory Tuesday night as he thanked voters on a Zoom call.The Senate's second-highest ranking Democrat had raised millions of dollars and was widely expected to win. The 75-year-old was first elected in 1996 and has been Democratic whip since 2005.As the first African-American woman to lead the second largest prosecutor's office in the country, Foxx will serve a second term as Cook County State's Attorney.Early returns showed a very close race and O'Brien was hoping for an upset. But by 10 p.m., Foxx had a substantial lead.O'Brien conceded the race Tuesday night, saying he "was hoping it wouldn't come to this, but it doesn't look like there's enough votes out there."Foxx declared victory in a speech to supporters just after O'Brien conceded.Despite some complaints cropping up across the country so far, there have been no major problems at the polls here in Illinois - though some voters told the I-Team there's an issue with a marker being used on ballots.Mayor Lori Lightfoot said residents can expect to see more police in uniform and police vehicles parked close to commercial areas downtown and in Chicago neighborhoods.The 10-day strategy is similar to Chicago's response following civil unrest this summer that included vandalism and burglaries of businesses downtown and in neighborhoods.Lightfoot said she's hopeful that people will be peaceful if there are protests as election results are tallied and announced. But she said police, other law enforcement and city agencies are well prepared to respond to any violence or law-breaking."Regardless of what happens, November 3 will be a big day for all of us," she said. "And our goal is clear: Keep Chicagoans safe, as we take part in this momentous day."In addition to choosing the next president, Illinoisans are also voting on whether to change the state constitution to move from a flat tax to a graduated income tax, where the wealthy pay more.Supporters of the tax change said only the top 3% will pay more, while opponents argue it opens the door for taxes to be raised on the middle class down the road.The flood of support in ads for the tax is almost entirely being funded by the $56 million donation by Governor JB Pritzker. Ads opposing the amendment are largely being funded by fellow billionaire Ken Griffin, who has given more than $46 million to an anti-tax coalition.From Chicago's suburbs to the southern tip of the state, Tuesday's election will feature several closely watched congressional races in Illinois.Here's a closer look at key districts:For the first time in more than three decades there'll be a new name in a congressional seat covering parts of Chicago's southwest side and suburbs.Democratic candidate Marie Newman is claiming victory in Illinois' 3rd District congressional race. Newman faced off with Republican Mike Fricilone as they both vied to replace longtime Rep. Dan Lipinski, an eight-term Democrat ousted in the primary.Considered one of the most conservative Democrats in the House, he was preceded in office by his father, Bill Lipinski, who was first elected in 1982.Newman, of La Grange, had an edge in the Democrat-leaning district, having vastly outraised Fricilone, racking up numerous endorsements and with name recognition built on an unsuccessful attempt for the seat in 2018. Fricilone, who works in sales and lives in Homer Glen, serves on the Will County Board.Democratic Rep. Sean Casten is trying to fend off a spirited challenge from Republican Jeanne Ives.The first-term congressman flipped the longtime Republican seat covering suburbs west and northwest of Chicago two years ago. Casten, a Downers Grove businessman, has played up his background as a scientist in addressing the coronavirus pandemic and says Ives is too extreme for the district.A former state legislator, Ives is an outspoken, and at times divisive, social and fiscal conservative from Wheaton. She made an unsuccessful bid for governor in 2018 and argues Casten's views don't fit the district.Libertarian Bill Redpath of West Dundee is also on the ballot.Rep. Lauren Underwood, a Democrat, is seeking a second term against GOP state Sen. Jim Oberweis in a Chicago-area district that leans Republican.Underwood, who is Black, was the first woman and first minority to win the congressional seat once held by Republican former House Speaker Dennis Hastert. She ousted four-term Republican Randy Hultgren two years ago in a Democratic wave.The race is among the most expensive in the state. Underwood, a nurse who lives in Naperville, raised more than $7 million, while Oberweis, a dairy magnate from Sugar Grove, raised about $2.5 million.Four-term Republican Rep. Rodney Davis faces a tough reelection bid from Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan in what's expected to among the most competitive races in Illinois.The rematch follows Davis' narrow win over Londrigan in 2018 by less than 1 percentage point. The Republican-leaning district covers a swath of central and southwest Illinois, including farmland, universities and Illinois suburbs of St. Louis.Davis, who first took office in 2013, has tried to portray himself as someone who can work with Democrats, touting his efforts on farm bills and transportation projects. He says Londrigan's ideas are too liberal for the district, including her support of public option health insurance."I went to Washington by promising the voters of this district, if they sent me there, I'd be a bipartisan voice for governing," Davis, of Taylorville, said at a recent debate. "And I've done that."Londrigan made health care and coverage of preexisting conditions a central issue, saying it's even more urgent because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Springfield woman has targeted Davis' opposition to the Affordable Care Act."The stakes of this election have never been clearer for the hundreds of thousands of Central Illinoisans who rely upon the health care protections of the Affordable Care Act," she said in a statement.Republican Mary Miller and Democrat Erika Weaver are squaring off for retiring U.S. Rep. John Shimkus' seat in GOP-leaning downstate Illinois territory.Both candidates emerged from crowded primary fields.Miller of Oakland runs a grain and cattle farm with her husband state Rep. Chris Miller. She has said that creating economic opportunities is her top goal, something she understands as a local farmer."I will fight for fair trade agreements, to remove regulations limiting job growth and hiring, and to promote and utilize our region's unique assets and hard-working people to get our economy booming again," Miller told the (Decatur) Herald & Review.Weaver is a public defender from Mattoon who also serves on a school board. She said the coronavirus pandemic has confirmed that health care, education and economic development are the highest priorities."I believe nothing is more important than creating good-paying jobs that can support a support a middle-class life," Weaver told the newspaper.The district covers much of southeastern Illinois, running along a stretch of the Indiana border.-Rep. Cheri Bustos, the chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, faces a lively challenge from Esther Joy King, an attorney and captain in the U.S. Army Reserve who lives in East Moline. Bustos, of Moline, is seeking a fifth term in the northwestern Illinois territory that has historically leaned Democratic but voted for President Donald Trump in 2016.-While judicial retention votes aren't often contentious, an effort to boot Illinois Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride has drawn millions of dollars. He's part of the seven-member court's Democratic majority, which Republicans are now targeting. Voters in nearly two dozen counties in north-central Illinois will decide if Kilbride should get a third 10-year term.