Politics

Joe Biden makes big fundraising swing through Bay Area

By Cornell W. Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former Vice President, turned Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden, arrived at the Fairmont Hotel on Nob Hill Thursday, ready to shake hands at a private democratic fundraiser hosted by Senator Dianne Feinstein and others.

RELATED: Joe Biden crisscrosses Bay Area for fundraisers as Tom Steyer holds town hall

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf was one of about 160 attendees. Sources say approximately $400,000 was raised for Biden's campaign.

Firefighter unions say they're backing Biden.

"He's supported firefighters and the working middle class, he's trying to restore soul of this nation," said Frank Lima from the International Association of Firefighters.

Earlier, another Biden fundraiser was happening at the Palo Alto home of Silicon Valley venture capitalist Greg Sands. The candidate also attended another small fundraiser in South San Francisco.

RELATED: Mike Bloomberg making campaign stops in Stockton, San Francisco today

The events are part of an aggressive in-person and online Biden fundraising push happening since October.

"He's starting to put up great financial numbers, three events today, we were sold out in San Francisco," said Steve Westly.

Steve Westly is a Biden supporter and former State Controller of California. He's playing a major roll for democratic fundraising this election.

RELATED: Joe Biden attends fundraisers in Bay Area, but again holds no public campaign events

He believes the departure of Senator Kamala Harris from the race will mean more financial backing for Biden.

"With her dropping out of the race, the question is who's going to pick up their support, so far the answer is Biden," said Westly.

Sources say Biden will return to California in January for more fundraisers and possible public campaign events.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscopresidential racedemocratscampaign2020 presidential electionvice president joe bidenfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pier 39 business blames homeless, dirty streets for revenue loss
SJ Christmas tree display sparks concern as rope resembles noose
Desperate need for toy donations in Richmond
AccuWeather forecast: More rain on the way! Wet weather through Saturday
Jonas Brothers to kick off 2020 with 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' performance
WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: $2M in stolen goods found, SamTrans bus kills pedestrian
SJ kids surprised by teddy bears
Show More
Family offering reward for camera stolen from Brentwood shopping center
SF investigators recover more than $2 million worth of stolen goods
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Delivery driver's delighted reaction to front porch gifts caught on camera
FCC votes for new suicide hotline number
More TOP STORIES News