Joe Biden makes big fundraising swing through Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former Vice President, turned Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden, arrived at the Fairmont Hotel on Nob Hill Thursday, ready to shake hands at a private democratic fundraiser hosted by Senator Dianne Feinstein and others.Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf was one of about 160 attendees. Sources say approximately $400,000 was raised for Biden's campaign.Firefighter unions say they're backing Biden."He's supported firefighters and the working middle class, he's trying to restore soul of this nation," said Frank Lima from the International Association of Firefighters.Earlier, another Biden fundraiser was happening at the Palo Alto home of Silicon Valley venture capitalist Greg Sands. The candidate also attended another small fundraiser in South San Francisco.The events are part of an aggressive in-person and online Biden fundraising push happening since October."He's starting to put up great financial numbers, three events today, we were sold out in San Francisco," said Steve Westly.Steve Westly is a Biden supporter and former State Controller of California. He's playing a major roll for democratic fundraising this election.He believes the departure of Senator Kamala Harris from the race will mean more financial backing for Biden."With her dropping out of the race, the question is who's going to pick up their support, so far the answer is Biden," said Westly.Sources say Biden will return to California in January for more fundraisers and possible public campaign events.