Politics

Kate Middleton stuns in Princess Diana's tiara at Trump state banquet

LONDON -- Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, sparkled in her late mother-in-law's tiara at the lavish state banquet held in President Donald Trump's honor at Buckingham Palace on Monday evening.



Kate wore the Lover's Knot tiara, which was beloved by Princess Diana. The tiara was created by Queen Elizabeth's grandmother, Queen Mary, in 1913.

She completed her glamorous look with a white Alexander McQueen gown -- the luxury fashion house that designed the wedding dress she wore back in 2011 -- and diamond and sapphire earrings she borrowed from Queen Elizabeth II herself.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, also attended the glitzy affair, donning a cream-colored gown by Bruce Oldfield.

The queen wore a white gown by her personal dressmaker Angela Kelly that featured crystal centered daisies, and paired it with a burmese ruby and diamond tiara.

Although the president was visiting, the American Duchess Meghan was absent from the event as she is on maternity leave after giving birth to her first child last month.

SEE MORE: President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania, meet with Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicskate middletonroyal familypresident donald trumplondon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
More TOP STORIES News