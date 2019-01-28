It's the beginning of the first full workweek for more than 800,000 federal employees who were furloughed for 35 days over a political dispute over a border wall.Forty-three janitorial workers and others were hit hard at NASA Ames in Mountain View. Their last paycheck was on December 22.An electronic sign at the entrance gate says "Welcome Back Ames Family."The Treasury Department is not expected to clear its payroll backlog until next week. Many workers missed at least two paychecks during the shutdown.Families, including the janitorial workers from NASA Ames, lined up at food pantries. Some federal workers filed for unemployment. Many are still concerned about backlogs, back pay and a threat to shut down the government again.With tax filing season starting on Monday, a government watchdog group overseeing the IRS is also warning about a major backlog at the agency.