Parts of Yosemite to open Monday as park moves toward full operations

Yosemite is returning to normal operations! The visitor center, museum, and Wawona and Hodgdon Meadows Campgrounds all reopen tomorrow (Monday). The Mariposa Grove will reopen later in the week. Ranger-led programs resume tomorrow, and entrance stations will be staffed as usual. pic.twitter.com/m9ZIkkYRl8 — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) January 27, 2019

Yosemite National Park Services announced on social media that the park was moving closer to "normal operations."Parts of the park will open Monday during normal hours including:- Yosemite Valley Visitor Center- Yosemite Museum- Hetch Hetchy- Hodgdon Meadow- Wawona campgrounds- Mist Trail/John Muir Trail (winter route)NPS officials said The Mariposa Grove and Crane Flat Snow Play Area are to reopen later this week after restroom maintenance is complete.Rangers will also return to provide hikes, programs and services to visitors.