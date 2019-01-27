GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Parts of Yosemite to open Monday as park moves toward full operations

FRESNO, Calif. --
Yosemite National Park Services announced on social media that the park was moving closer to "normal operations."


RELATED: Access into Yosemite National Park limited due to government shutdown

Parts of the park will open Monday during normal hours including:

- Yosemite Valley Visitor Center
- Yosemite Museum

- Hetch Hetchy
- Hodgdon Meadow
- Wawona campgrounds
- Mist Trail/John Muir Trail (winter route)


NPS officials said The Mariposa Grove and Crane Flat Snow Play Area are to reopen later this week after restroom maintenance is complete.

Rangers will also return to provide hikes, programs and services to visitors.

If you have been personally affected by the government shutdown, you can share your story with us here.

Read more about the government shutdown.
