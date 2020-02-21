Oakland Police Commission votes unanimously to fire Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick

#BREAKING Oakland PD Chief Anne Kirkpatrick is OUT. Listen to BREAKING announcement. Unanimous vote. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/P9yAmwT8Oz— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) February 21, 2020
In a joint statment released by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff and Oakland Police Commissioner Regina Jackson, Mayor Schaff says the Police Commission and the Police Chief have become "irrevocably lost" which prevents Oakland from moving forward.
Read Mayor Schaff's full statement here:
"The Police Commission is the community's voice in our system of checks and balances, and I respect its authority and its role. In 2016, Oakland voters created the strongest and most independent Police Commission in America. Tonight, the commissioners exercised their power. As Mayor, it is my duty to determine when the trust between The Police Commission and the Police Chief has become irrevocably lost and prevents Oakland from moving forward. I remain grateful to Chief Kirkpatrick for coming to serve Oakland in the wake of a shameful episode in the department's history and bringing a steady leadership that stabilized the department. Under her leadership, Oakland saw one of its lowest periods of gun violence and officer-involved shootings, as well as new anti-racial profiling policies that significantly reduced discretionary stops of African Americans. I am grateful for Chief Kirkpatrick's service to our city for the past three years."
In Commissioner Jackson's statement she goes on to say the commission's vote reflects its desire to see the City of Oakland move ahead under new leadership.
Read Commissioner Jackson's full statement here:
Chief Kirkpatrick was hired in Jan. 2017 and has been in law enforcement for 37 years with stints in Chicago and Spokane.
At the time of her hiring, Mayor Schaaf said she wanted somebody to run a police department "not a frat house."
Kirkpatrick is the first female police chief in Oakland's history.
Here's a statement from the Oakland Police Officer's Association on the firing of Chief Kirkpatrick:
Oakland Police Officers have the most challenging job in law enforcement. The Oakland Police Chief is the most difficult Chiefs' job in the nation. Those difficulties in doing and keeping the job were illustrated today with the termination of Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick by the Mayor and Police Commission.
Oakland Police Officers' Association President Barry Donelan explained "Chief Anne Kirkpatrick was a well-respected leader of the Oakland Police Department (OPD) and was making significant progress in bringing stability to OPD. But, fighting for Oakland's residents and Police Officers alike does not endear you to Oakland's unelected Police Commissioners and our Mayor. Oakland Police Officers are disappointed in the actions of the Police Commission and the Mayor. These events don't bode well for public safety in Oakland. Oakland's robbery epidemic continues, we face sideshows every weekend, Oakland Police Officer numbers are attriting downward, and crime in every category was up in 2019."
The Oakland Police Officers' Association stands ready to work with whomever is our next Chief of Police. Despite the changes at the top of the department, Oakland Police Officers continue to come to work every day and serve our residents in California's most crime challenged city.
