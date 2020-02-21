Oakland Police Commission votes unanimously to fire Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick

#BREAKING Oakland PD Chief Anne Kirkpatrick is OUT. Listen to BREAKING announcement. Unanimous vote. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/P9yAmwT8Oz — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) February 21, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Police Commission voted unanimously Thursday night in a closed session to fire Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick.In a joint statment released by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff and Oakland Police Commissioner Regina Jackson, Mayor Schaff says the Police Commission and the Police Chief have become "irrevocably lost" which prevents Oakland from moving forward.Read Mayor Schaff's full statement here:In Commissioner Jackson's statement she goes on to say the commission's vote reflects its desire to see the City of Oakland move ahead under new leadership.Read Commissioner Jackson's full statement here:Chief Kirkpatrick was hired in Jan. 2017 and has been in law enforcement for 37 years with stints in Chicago and Spokane.At the time of her hiring, Mayor Schaaf said she wanted somebody to run a police department "not a frat house."Kirkpatrick is the first female police chief in Oakland's history.Here's a statement from the Oakland Police Officer's Association on the firing of Chief Kirkpatrick: