Politics

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bartends in Queens to push for higher minimum wage

By Eyewitness News
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens -- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York returned to her roots to push for a higher federal minimum wage.

She went from bartending in the Bronx to a stunning victory that made her the youngest woman to win a congressional seat.

Friday afternoon, Ocasio-Cortez mixed drinks at a bar in Jackson Heights, Queens.

It was part of her effort to push for a law to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

She also supports a bill in New York that would mandate tipped workers must be paid at least a minimum wage.

She mixed margaritas for a crowd of invited guests, supporters and some workers who depend on tips.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citybarpoliticsminimum wage
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News