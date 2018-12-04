If animal rights activists get their way, we'll soon be saying "bring home the tofu," not the bacon.A university researcher in the United Kingdom says common expressions like "bring home the bacon" or "Kill two birds with one stone" may eventually fall out of usage as more people embrace vegetarianism and veganism.Groups like PETA love this.In fact, PETA is urging teachers to stop using the phrases like "beat a dead horse" to their students, claiming they perpetuate violence against animals.