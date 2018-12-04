PETA

PETA, animal rights activists push for end to common phrases that perpetuate violence to animals

A PETA sign is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

If animal rights activists get their way, we'll soon be saying "bring home the tofu," not the bacon.

A university researcher in the United Kingdom says common expressions like "bring home the bacon" or "Kill two birds with one stone" may eventually fall out of usage as more people embrace vegetarianism and veganism.

RELATED: New PETA billboard addresses egg-eaters and feminism, South Bay reacts

Groups like PETA love this.

In fact, PETA is urging teachers to stop using the phrases like "beat a dead horse" to their students, claiming they perpetuate violence against animals.
