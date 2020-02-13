Pets & Animals

SeaWorld trainers no longer allowed to ride dolphins during shows

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- SeaWorld is making a major change that's being celebrated by many animal activists.

The amusement park chain will no longer allow trainers to stand or ride on dolphins.

The moves are often called "dolphin surfing" or "snout stands," and have been a part of the park's show.

SeaWorld insists the practices do not harm the dolphins and says it's continually evolving its animal presentations.

PETA, which SeaWorld calls a group of "ill-informed activists" praises the decision, but is still upset the animals remain in captivity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan diegoanimal newsseaworldanimalsanimal rightspetadolphin
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News