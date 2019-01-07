GAVIN NEWSOM

Political leaders comment on Gavin Newsom's vision for California

EMBED </>More Videos

California's new governor is expected to be more brash, more aggressive than his predecessor and moments after being sworn in, Gavin Newsom set the tone. (KGO-TV)

By
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
California's new governor is expected to be more brash, more aggressive than his predecessor and moments after being sworn in, Gavin Newsom set the tone.

VIDEO: Looking back at Gavin Newsom's rise from renegade San Francisco mayor to governor of California

"This is a time for courage and we will rise to meet it."

"At a time when so much of America is divided, we are united," said Newsom.

"We will offer an alternative to the corruption and incompetence in the White House."

Newsom's swearing-in was briefly interrupted by a protester who screamed "I object!" just as the oath was being administered.

But it was Newsom's young son, two-year-old Dutch who stole the show-- while his Dad was up on stage.

VIDEO: Gavin Newsom's 2-year-old son steals show during inaugural address
EMBED More News Videos

This may have been the most important moment in Gavin Newsom's political career -- but his adorable 2-year-old son Dutch was the one who stole the show.



"We will support parents, they need support-- trust me," Newsom joked as Dutch played on the stage and hid behind the podium.

Among those in attendance, many big names with deep roots in the Bay Area including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

"The rest of the world really looks at us. And as Jimmy Carter famously said, what happens in California happens to the rest of the country," said Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (D) Concord.

"What Governor Newsom is trying to do is take us forward," said Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D) Oakland, "not just the state, but for the rest of the country."

"It's been an honor these past eight years to serve with him and learn from him," said Newsom of ex-governor Jerry Brown.

While Newsom clearly considers four-term Governor Brown a mentor, the 51-year-old businessman and family man is determined to make his own way.

"The country is watching us and the world is waiting on us," said Newsom. "The future depends on us and we will seize the moment."

Take a look at more stories and videos about Gavin Newsom.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgavin newsomgovernorCaliforniaSacramento
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Gavin Newsom sworn in as California's 40th governor
VIDEO: Gavin Newsom through the years
GAVIN NEWSOM
Gov. Newsom's 1st act targets health care
Governor's wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom to go by "first partner"
Protester interrupts Gavin Newsom's swearing in ceremony
VIDEO: Gavin Newsom sworn in as California's 40th governor
More gavin newsom
POLITICS
Gov. Newsom's 1st act targets health care
Governor's wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom to go by "first partner"
2018 income tax refunds will go out on time despite shutdown
Protester interrupts Gavin Newsom's swearing in ceremony
More Politics
Top Stories
Tree falls, kills Novato man on UC Berkeley campus
Government shutdown reaches Muir Woods in Marin County
Pilots worry national shortage puts passengers in danger
Not your typical tailgate parties at CFP National Championship game
Gov. Newsom's 1st act targets health care
Governor's wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom to go by "first partner"
5 more days of rain across Bay Area through Sunday
Accuweather Forecast: Stronger storm expected tomorrow
Show More
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf sworn in for second term
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
VIDEO: Gavin Newsom sworn in as California's 40th governor
Protester interrupts Gavin Newsom's swearing in ceremony
Supreme Court rejects latest challenge to California foie gras ban
More News