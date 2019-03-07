Pres. Trump flubs Apple CEO Tim Cook's name during meeting

WASHINGTON (KGO) -- There was an awkward moment at the White House between President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook.The two were meeting when the president accidentally flubbed the tech giant's name."People like Tim. You are expanding all over and doing things I really wanted you to, right from the beginning. I used to say Tim, you gotta start doing it here," Trump said. "You've really put a big investment in our country. We appreciate it very much, Tim Apple."He called him "Tim Apple."Earlier in the meeting, President Trump did refer to Tim Cook by his correct name, and also called him a "friend."This was at the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting Wednesday.The president has slipped before.Last year, he referred to Lockheed Martin's CEO as "Marillyn Lockheed."