2018-ELECTION

Prop 6 campaigning heats up 15 days before election

EMBED </>More Videos

If approved by a majority of voters, Prop 6 would repeal the recent fuel and vehicle taxes passed in 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
The Yes on 6 bus tour rolled through the South Bay on Monday.

Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox showed up to lend his support for Prop 6.

2017 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Prop 6 gasoline tax repeal

"Millions of hard working, forgotten Californians have to choose between buying groceries and filling up their tank," said Cox.

If approved by a majority of voters, Prop 6 would repeal the recent fuel and vehicle taxes passed in 2017, eliminating about $5 billion in revenue earmarked for highway and road repairs and transit programs.

Prop 6 would also require voter approval for any new or increased gas and vehicle taxes in the future.

EXCLUSIVE: California GOP Gubernatorial Candidate John Cox sits down for ABC7 News interview

No on 6 supporters say the taxes are paid for by the people who use the roads and repealing the gas tax will put a stop to necessary repairs already in the works in the Bay Area and across California.

"The reality is people are already paying money because they have to repair their cars, their shocks, their brakes, their tires, because our roads are so full of potholes and people want to get home to their families a little earlier and get out of traffic," said Jason Baker of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group.

Take a look at full coverage on the 2018 election here.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politics2018-electionelection 2018vote 2018road repairgubernatorial racevotingCaliforniaSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
2018-ELECTION
EXCLUSIVE: CA governor candidate John Cox talks Trump, economy and more
Deadline to register to vote fast approaching
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 12
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 11
More 2018-election
POLITICS
EXCLUSIVE: CA governor candidate John Cox talks Trump, economy and more
Local transgender community reacts to proposal to redefine gender
Deadline to register to vote fast approaching
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 12
More Politics
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: CA governor candidate John Cox talks Trump, economy and more
Hawaii bound flight makes emergency landing in Oakland
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: California Attorney General looking into priest sexual abuse
AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy start, cooler day
Rae Carruth released from prison 19 years after girlfriend's murder
Trader Joe's burritos recalled due to possible salmonella, listeria contamination
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
Mega Millions: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
Show More
Are you registered to vote? Check here
Oracle OpenWorld shuts down Howard Street in SF this week
Nearly 2.5 million pounds of frozen taquitos recalled
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6B for drawing tomorrow
Hurricane Willa becomes Category 5 storm off Mexico
More News