South Bay group rallies against Supreme Court decision on travel ban

The Supreme Court voted 5-4 to uphold President Donald Trump's travel ban on Tuesday. The majority of justices argued that the president has the power to limit entrance into the United States from seven countries in the name of national security.More than 100 people gathered along Stevens Creek and Winchester Blvd. on Tuesday afternoon, in opposition of the high court's ruling."I'm surprised that it's 1942 all over again," one participant told ABC7. The man identified himself as an Iranian-American and was referring to another time the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a President's national security argument.Only, in the 1940's, the Korematsu v. United States case allowed Japanese-American internment during World War II."I think what's lost here is the logic and reason in whether this will make us any safer," that same rally-goer said.In Tuesday's 5-4 vote, justices decided President Trump has the authority to make national security judgments when it comes to immigration. Ultimately banning travelers to the U.S. from several majority-Muslim countries and others including Iran, Somalia, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen.The Iranian-American man told ABC7, "I spoke to my parents this morning, they were devastated that they can't come and visit anymore."President Trump on Tuesday said, "The Supreme Court ruling was a tremendous victory for our country."A country Mr. Trump added should to be tough, safe and secure.The conservative majority of justices taking his side on Tuesday, in a major ruling supporting his presidential power.Rally-goers in the South Bay said they aren't surprised. Instead, many like Samina Sundas, an American Muslim, say they are focused on overcoming what they call the "newest challenge" from the Trump administration.Sundas said she's ready to redefine what some consider to be American values."To make America great for the first time, not 'again,'" she added.Ironically, the Supreme Court also overturned the 74-year-old Korematsu v. U.S. case, Tuesday. One justices called wrong and unlawful.