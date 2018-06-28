HOMELESS

Street cleaners shed new light on San Francisco homeless problem

EMBED </>More Videos

Before the sun comes up, crews from the San Francisco Department of Public Works are hard at work cleaning the city's streets. That includes clearing homeless encampments that have popped up. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
ABC7 News is teaming up with dozens of media outlets for the San Francisco Homeless Project in a joint effort that aims to hold leaders accountable for the city's homeless problem.

Before the sun comes up, crews from the San Francisco Department of Public Works are hard at work cleaning the city's streets. That includes clearing homeless encampments that have popped up.

It is a scene repeated all around the city, according to the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing. They say 7,500 people currently call the streets of San Francisco home.

RELATED: San Francisco wants custody of chronic homeless

Nearly a quarter of the Bay Area's total homeless population is squeezed into just 49 square miles.

Guillermo Perez is a supervisor who oversees those daily clean-ups for the San Francisco Department of Public Works. He's been cleaning these streets for 17 years.

"We see a little bit of everything, we see people with mental health issues, with drug addiction problems," said Perez.

He says he's seen it all.

RELATED: San Francisco research shows most people homeless due to job loss

"From mouse droppings to unsanitary conditions, some people are hoarding," said Perez. "You know, illegal activity at some of these encampments, whether it's illegal sex trade or drug selling."

Police keep a watchful eye over the situation because workers never know what they're going to find.

"We have came across some weapons, some knives, guns, samurai swords," added Perez.

He tries not to lose sight these are human beings at their lowest point.

"I have encountered people I've went to school with," Perez said, "And it really breaks my heart to see these people in these kind of environments and these conditions."

RELATED: Woman who's been homeless since age 6 finds housing in San Francisco

The city has been cracking down on the tent encampments, breaking up the largest sites, which forces the homeless to find new places to take cover.

"We're seeing a lot more families in campers and a lot more elderly people in campers," said Tessa Jones, a supervisor for 24 years with the Department of Public Works.

She and her team clear the sidewalks of debris from the growing number of recreational vehicles that are lining city streets.

Jones can relate to the homeless in encampments. She used to be one of them.

"I was not able to make it on my own," she said. "And my daughter, and I, and my dog, we slept in my car."

RELATED: San Francisco works to clean up to attract more tourists

Her time on the streets was short-lived. Just two months. But long enough to help her understand what these people are going through.

"I feel for them," she said, "A lot of times I understand how they became homeless, because you know, I was homeless."

When one person's trash becomes someone else's most prized possession, Jones has to step in and help them decide what to keep and what they are going to have to live without.

"What I try to do is get them to downsize, you know," she said. "All of their immediate things, like their clothing, their food, their documents and their bedding you know we allow them to take those things because they need regardless of where they are going to go."

Some of the homeless Jones and Guillermo meet, take them up on the city's offer to get help. But, most do not. They just pick up their camp, and move to another block. Where the street cleaning cycle will repeat itself on another day.

The latest on homeless issues here in the Bay Area and across the country here.

Written and Produced By Ken Miguel
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicshomelessSF Homeless Projectsafetymental healthSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOMELESS
Safe injection sites remain hot debate in SF
San Francisco's new 'poop patrol' will try to find waste before you do
What Really Matters: Take Back the Streets
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf files for re-election
Homeless man gets job after officer helps him shave beard
More homeless
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News