BORDER WALL

Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall

EMBED </>More Videos

Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman found guilty of all charges in Brooklyn trial.

WASHINGTON D.C. --
Congress may have reached a new agreement to prevent a government shutdown, but that didn't include all of the funding for President Donald Trump's border wall.

Sen. Ted Cruz has proposed a new way to make up for the lost funding: infamous Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.
RELATED:Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman found guilty of all charges in Brooklyn trial

Republicans tentatively agreed to far less money for President Donald Trump's border wall than the White House's $5.7 billion wish list, settling for a figure of nearly $1.4 billion, according to congressional aides.

Federal prosecutors plan to seek a forfeiture judgment for the property Guzman gained from drug trafficking. The value of that property is believed to be as high as $14 billion.


Cruz proposes that money should go directly to funding the border wall. He introduced the Ensuring Lawful Collection of Hidden Assets to Provide Order Act that would reserve any "illegally obtained profits resulting from any criminal drug trafficking enterprise led by Joaquin Archivaldo Guzman Loera" for border security measures, which could include a wall.

Critics of the bill cite that Guzman built his reputation by constructing tunnels across the Mexico-U.S. border. He used the tunnels to transport marijuana and cocaine so fast that he was "no longer El Chapo, the short one." Instead, he became known as "the speedy one." Before his tunnels, it had taken weeks to move drugs across the border to the U.S.

See more stories related to the border wall
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsel chapoted cruzborder wallborder crisisu.s. & worldWashington DC
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BORDER WALL
State of the State: Newsom cuts back on rail project, focusing on homelessness
Gov. Newsom ending high-speed rail project between SF, LA
Gavin Newsom pulling hundreds of National Guard troops from border
Gov. Newsom to draw down guard troops at border
More border wall
POLITICS
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Gavin Newsom's office clarifies high-speed rail comments
Measure moves forward to ban fur in LA
State of the State: Newsom cuts back on rail project, focusing on homelessness
More Politics
Top Stories
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
VIDEO: Car stuck in sinkhole in Castro Valley
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm moves into Bay Area
Preliminary hearing underway for convicted Vallejo kidnapper
Heavy rain, strong winds wreak havoc in Bay Area
Storm downs trees, causes mudslides in South Bay
Dozens of accidents reported on Bay Area roadways
Show More
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
VIDEO: Elephants play in mud as storm closes Oakland Zoo
Storm triggers flight cancellations, 3 hour delays at SFO
Gavin Newsom's office clarifies high-speed rail comments
School bus freed after getting stuck in Sebastopol floodwaters
More News