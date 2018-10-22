POLITICS

Bay Area transgender community vows to fight proposal by Trump administration to re-define gender

There was outrage from the Bay Area transgender community Monday about a proposal from the Trump administration.

There was outrage from the Bay Area transgender community Monday about a proposal from the Trump administration that could narrow the legal definition of gender.

It could mean the reduction of Federal protections for people who identify as transgender.

"It's not about delegitimizing us as much as it's about destroying the fact that transgender people exist," said San Francisco resident, Martin Rawlings-Fein.

Rawlings-Fein identifies as a transgender man. He's married with two kids. He is also a candidate for the San Francisco School Board.

According to a memo obtained by the New York Times, The Department of Health and Human Services is spearheading an effort to define sex as either male or female, determined by the genitals a person is born with.

Many believe narrowing the definition sends a terrifying message to the transgender community which could jeopardize legal recognitions enacted by the Obama administration.

The Transgender Law Center in Oakland is prepared to fight if the draft memo from the Trump administration advances.

"This draft memo is the latest attack in what has been a barrage by the Trump administration to degrade our Transgender committee," said Kris Hayishi, executive director of the Transgender Law Center.

"We will sue if this moves forward," Hayashi added.
