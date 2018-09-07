PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump wants Justice Department to investigate NY Times op-ed writer

President Donald Trump says Attorney General Jeff Sessions should investigate the identity of the author of an anonymous New York Times opinion piece. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump says Attorney General Jeff Sessions should investigate the identity of the author of an anonymous New York Times opinion piece.

Trump says in an interview Friday with reporters aboard Air Force One that he believes the opinion piece critical of his leadership is a "national security" issue.

RELATED: Who wrote the New York Times op-ed? These Trump administration officials have denied it

Asked if he would take any action against the Times, Trump says "we're going to see, I'm looking at that right now."

Adds Trump: "We're going to take a look at what he had, what he gave, what he's talking about also where he is right now."

RELATED: Trump blasts critical New York Times op-ed


Trump says if the person had a high-level security clearance, "I don't want him in those meetings."

Trump reiterated that it was a "disgrace" that the Times would publish the piece.

