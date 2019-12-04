u.s. & world

Video shows world leaders appear to gossip about President Donald Trump at NATO summit

LONDON -- While NATO leaders are professing unity as they gather for a summit near London, several seem to have been caught in an unguarded exchange on camera apparently gossiping about U.S. President Donald Trump's behavior.

In footage recorded during a reception at Buckingham Palace Tuesday evening, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen standing in a huddle with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Britain's Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

After Johnson asked Macron, "is that why you were late?" Trudeau could be heard saying "he was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top." That appeared to be a reference to Trump's long and unscheduled question-and-answer session with journalists earlier Tuesday.

Trudeau also said: "You just watched his team's jaws drop to the floor."



Trump wasn't mentioned by name during the exchange.

Footage of the palace reception was recorded by a pool camera. It was posted online by Canadian broadcaster CBC and has been viewed more than 4 million times.

NATO leaders are meeting Wednesday in Watford, outside London, to mark the 70th anniversary of the military alliance - and to try to patch up differences over defense spending, the alliance's strategic direction and member nation Turkey's military action in northern Syria.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnatojustin trudeauemmanuel macronu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Google co-founders step down as execs of parent Alphabet
Police searching for missing toddler after mother killed in home
Firefighters free child trapped in claw machine
Jimmy Carter hospitalized with urinary tract infection
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: Wet today, stronger storm Friday - Saturday
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
'Serious misconduct' by Trump takes center stage at hearing
Fremont moving forward with street design changes despite opposition
Crews working to clean up feces problem in SF's Tenderloin
December off to rainy start and it isn't over yet
VIDEO: Truck slams through Bay Area jewelry store during burglary
Show More
BART, Salvation Army teaming up this holiday season to help the homeless
Logs along Oakland street upsetting residents
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Man who died in custody in Sonoma County mistaken for car thief
All 119 SF sirens are going silent-- for now
More TOP STORIES News