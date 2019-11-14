MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- NASA scientists and engineers are gathering in a room at the Ames Research Center near Mountain View, where Vice President Mike Pence will speak late Thursday morning.
He will visit two key facilities at NASA Ames that are doing important work for the Artemis mission to land a woman, for the first time, along with a man, on the moon in 2024.
One facility is the Arc Jet facility, which claims to be the nation's most advanced testing facility to test thermal protection systems to allow safe re-entry to earth of astronauts sent into space.
The facility tests all kinds of protective materials to absorb the heat generated by the friction of re-entering the Earth's atmosphere. It played a vital role in diagnosing problems with heat shield tiles on earlier manned missions.
The vice president will also visit the Vertical Motion Simulator, the world's largest flight simulator, that allows astronauts to learn how to navigate a spacecraft in space. The facility is housed in a 10-story building. It allows astronauts to replicate takeoff, cruising and landing.
As part of the vice president's visit, the Arc Jet team will present him with a specially fabricated coin, similar to a challenge coin. It is made from copper and tungsten. It was fabricated from a scrap electrode that was tested in the Arc Jet to test the Artemis heat shield.
ABC7 News reporter David Louie is accompanying the vice president on his tour of these facilities at NASA Ames. You can follow him on Twitter here.
See more stories and videos related to Vice President Mike Pence.
VP Mike Pence to tour NASA's Ames Research Center
VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More