Former Vice President Mike Pence will not appeal a federal court ruling ordering him to testify in a special counsel, a spokesman said

Former Vice President Mike Pence appeared Thursday before a grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's role and efforts to overturn the 2020 election, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Pence was inside the courthouse for more than seven hours.

