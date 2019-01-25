OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --California Senator Kamala Harris is formally kicking off her presidential campaign with a rally in Oakland on Sunday.
Watch it live here on abc7news.com or the ABC7 News app starting at 12 p.m.
The rally will be held at Frank Ogawa Plaza in front of City Hall.
Harris announced she's running for president in 2020 earlier this week. She says a big part of her decision to run was the outcome of the 2016 election
