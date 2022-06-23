LIVE: Evacuation warning issued as multi-alarm fire threatens homes in Port Costa, authorities say

PORT COSTA, Calif. (KGO) -- An evacuation warning has been issued in Port Costa due to a multi-alarm fire burning close to homes, according to authorities.

Fire officials are urging residents to be prepared to evacuate and follow all orders of law enforcement.

According to CAL FIRE, aircraft on scene are reporting "erratic fire behavior" and the blaze has burned 15 to 20 acres.

They say as of right now the town of Crockett has not been told to evacuate but they are on standby.

To see latest evacuation orders or warnings see map below:


