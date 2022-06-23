brush fire

WATCH LIVE: Crews battling brush fire near Sunol

Crews battling brush fire burning near Sunol

SUNOL, Calif. -- Firefighters are responding to a structure and vegetation fire in the Sunol area Thursday afternoon.

One structure is reportedly involved and the blaze is burning 10-15 acres, north of Niles Canyon.

Foothill Rd. is closed from Bernal Ave to Castlewood Rd. Expect delays and plan alternate routes.

