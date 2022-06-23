WATCH LIVE: Crews battling brush fire near Sunol

One structure is reportedly involved and the blaze is burning 10-15 acres, north of Niles Canyon.
Foothill Rd. is closed from Bernal Ave to Castlewood Rd. Expect delays and plan alternate routes.
Get updates about any evacuation warnings using the map below. You can also see it here.
#CanyonFire in East Bay Hills west of Pleasanton & just north of Sunol. pic.twitter.com/8s1PqhbRny— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) June 23, 2022
Chimney effect will initially draw flames up the canyon wall.— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) June 23, 2022
Any ember hopping moves from SW to NE, right into Pleasanton. #CanyonFire https://t.co/5jQZSJGnc3 pic.twitter.com/THUl2LKtig
