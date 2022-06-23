What to know: Fires currently burning in Sunol, Benicia, Vacaville, Port Costa

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.
Phoenix Fire
An evacuation warning has been issued in Port Costa due to a multi-alarm fire burning close to homes, according to authorities.
Fire officials are urging residents to be prepared to evacuate and follow all orders of law enforcement.
Go here for the latest on the Phoenix Fire in Port Costa.
Canyon Fire
Officials say forward progress has been stopped on a 65-acre wildfire burning near Sunol and Pleasanton.
In an interview with ABC7 News, a CAL FIRE official said there's a threat to transmission lines and evacuations are in progress
Go here for the latest on the Canyon Fire in Sunol.
Benicia Fire
This fire is burning near the Valero Refinery.
The Benicia Police Department tweeted the following: "Our Public Safety Dispatchers are getting an overwhelming reports of the grass fire on Corte Dorado near the Valero refinery. We are aware and @BeniciaFire is on scene. Please follow @BeniciaFire for the latest updates on the situation."
Timm Fire
This fire is burning near Vacaville.
According to CAL FIRE, the blaze is approximately 39 acres, and 35% contained. Forward progress has been stopped. Firefighters will be in the area for the next few hours working on containment and putting out hot spots.
Edgwood Fire
CAL FIRE says the 20-acre Edgewood Fire burning in San Mateo County is now 90% contained. All evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings on the six-alarm fire.
Go here for the latest on the Edgewood Fire.
VIDEO: Residents say San Mateo Co. fire got 'awfully close' to homes
MAP: Track wildfires across San Francisco Bay Area, other parts of California with this interactive map
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
This story will be updated as firefighters get blazes under control or new fires break out. Check back for updates.
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about wildfires here in the Bay Area and across California.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows riskiest areas in California for damaging wildfires
- How bad will CA's fire season be? Here's what we know, what we don't
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- The deadliest wildfires in California history
- Live: Track Bay Area air quality levels
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health
- What are the diablo winds and how can they influence Northern California wildfires?
- What you need to know about Santa Ana winds and California wildfires
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to pick a mask for protection during a wildfire
- Red flag warning: What to do during dangerous fire conditions
- Everything to know about red flame retardant dropped during wildfires
- What happens to animals during wildfires?
- How to drive safely during a power outage
- How wildfires create a serious threat for flooding and mudflows
- These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires