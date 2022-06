What to know: Fires currently burning in Sunol, Benicia, Vacaville, Port Costa

Phoenix Fire

Canyon Fire

Benicia Fire

Timm Fire

Edgwood Fire

EMBED >More News Videos For many San Mateo Co. residents, Edgewood Fire was a close call that reminded them the importance of always being prepared with an evacuation plan.

SUNOL, Calif. (KGO) -- Several fires are burning across San Francisco Bay Area right now, forcing many to evacuate. Stay with ABC7 News for continuing coverage.An evacuation warning has been issued in Port Costa due to a multi-alarm fire burning close to homes, according to authorities.Fire officials are urging residents to be prepared to evacuate and follow all orders of law enforcement.Officials say forward progress has been stopped on a 65-acre wildfire burning near Sunol and Pleasanton.In an interview with ABC7 News, a CAL FIRE official said there's a threat to transmission lines and evacuations are in progressThis fire is burning near the Valero Refinery.The Benicia Police Department tweeted the following: "Our Public Safety Dispatchers are getting an overwhelming reports of the grass fire on Corte Dorado near the Valero refinery. We are aware and @BeniciaFire is on scene. Please follow @BeniciaFire for the latest updates on the situation."This fire is burning near Vacaville. According to CAL FIRE , the blaze is approximately 39 acres, and 35% contained. Forward progress has been stopped. Firefighters will be in the area for the next few hours working on containment and putting out hot spots.CAL FIRE says the 20-acre Edgewood Fire burning in San Mateo County is now 90% contained. All evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings on the six-alarm fire.