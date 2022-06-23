wildfire

What to know: Fires currently burning in Sunol, Benicia, Vacaville, Port Costa

The latest on containment, acreage burned and evacuations for several wildfires burning in the San Francisco Bay Area.
SUNOL, Calif. (KGO) -- Several fires are burning across San Francisco Bay Area right now, forcing many to evacuate. Stay with ABC7 News for continuing coverage.

Phoenix Fire


An evacuation warning has been issued in Port Costa due to a multi-alarm fire burning close to homes, according to authorities.

Fire officials are urging residents to be prepared to evacuate and follow all orders of law enforcement.

Canyon Fire



Officials say forward progress has been stopped on a 65-acre wildfire burning near Sunol and Pleasanton.

In an interview with ABC7 News, a CAL FIRE official said there's a threat to transmission lines and evacuations are in progress

Benicia Fire


This fire is burning near the Valero Refinery.

The Benicia Police Department tweeted the following: "Our Public Safety Dispatchers are getting an overwhelming reports of the grass fire on Corte Dorado near the Valero refinery. We are aware and @BeniciaFire is on scene. Please follow @BeniciaFire for the latest updates on the situation."

Timm Fire


This fire is burning near Vacaville.

According to CAL FIRE, the blaze is approximately 39 acres, and 35% contained. Forward progress has been stopped. Firefighters will be in the area for the next few hours working on containment and putting out hot spots.

Edgwood Fire


CAL FIRE says the 20-acre Edgewood Fire burning in San Mateo County is now 90% contained. All evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings on the six-alarm fire.

For many San Mateo Co. residents, Edgewood Fire was a close call that reminded them the importance of always being prepared with an evacuation plan.



MAP: Track wildfires across San Francisco Bay Area, other parts of California with this interactive map

This story will be updated as firefighters get blazes under control or new fires break out. Check back for updates.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about wildfires here in the Bay Area and across California.

