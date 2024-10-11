Alameda County DA Pamela Price fights off recall as Election Day nears

'For them, it is dangerous for a Black woman to have this much power," Price said.

With just weeks until Election Day, Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is fighting off her recall just two years into the job.

With just weeks until Election Day, Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is fighting off her recall just two years into the job.

With just weeks until Election Day, Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is fighting off her recall just two years into the job.

With just weeks until Election Day, Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is fighting off her recall just two years into the job.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- "We are in the final days of this. And I have to tell you all, I am fired up and ready to go! Fired up and ready to go!" Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price told the crowd of cheering supporters at a rally in Oakland.

With just weeks until Election Day, DA Price faces a recall just two years into the job.

"We are democrats, and a democratic process. We had a democratic election. And now we have people who spent the last year-and-a-half trying to overturn that election," says Price.

Her critics argue, Price fails to hold criminals accountable and that her policies are too lenient. But those rallying to support her say the DA is doing exactly was she was elected to do. They blame wealthy individuals for bank rolling the recall campaign.

MORE: Alameda Co. DA Pamela Price says leaked document reveals profit motives behind her recall

"DA Price has not broken the law," says Yoana Tchoukleva with the Alameda County Democratic Party. "And to try and remove her through millions of dollars to skew public opinion is simply undemocratic."

"Look into who is actually backing this recall," states Rivka Polatnick, with the Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club. "Wealthy billionaires, with real estate and tech interests, who could care less about public safety when you really look into it."

Among her supporters who spoke, San Leandro City Council Member, Victor Aguilar, and Emeryville City Council Member, Kalimah Priforce.

Earlier this week, Price got big endorsements from U.S. Congresswoman Barbara Lee and State Senator Nancy Skinner. In a statement, Skinner writes: "Recalls are undemocratic and a waste of public funds. Wealthy interests should not be able to circumvent the regular democratic process and pay to put a recall on the ballot."

But over the past two weeks, some big names have also come out against Price, such as East Bay Congressman Eric Swalwell.

Swalwell issued a statement in early October stating: "District Attorney Pamela Price has failed the victims of violent crime, and their families. Public safety is the paramount concern of Alameda County residents. Yet, under Price, the cops catch the criminals, and Price puts them back into our community to re-offend."

VIDEO: Alameda Co. DA Pamela Price responds after Rep. Swalwell backs recall push against her

Embattled Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is defending herself as a Rep. Eric Swalwell backs the effort to vote her out of office.

Over the weekend, all of the Alameda County Police Officer Associations and the Deputy Sheriffs Association called for recalling Price.

"We are holding rouge police officers including deputy sheriffs accountable. And the days when rogue police officers and police unions owned and dictated what the DA does, those days are over," says Price.

DA Price refutes claims that she hasn't done enough for victims of crimes. She says there is also a lot of misinformation about what the district attorney and its office does. And addressed specific concerns on her website Protect The Win. She urges votes to research the issues before they cast their vote.

"Do your own research. Because you are going to have to make decision that is going to have a tremendous impact not only on our community, but on our country," says Price.