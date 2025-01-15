Bay Area reacts after House moves forward to ban trans athletes from women's sports

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On Tuesday, the House of Representatives voted to pass a Republican-led bill that would ban transgender athletes from women's and girl's sports. If it becomes law, the bill would apply to all federally funded schools and would change Title IX to recognize only the sex an athlete was assigned at birth.

"What should be an opportunity for young women to thrive and compete has been clouded by an agenda that prioritizes so-called inclusion over fairness," said Rep. Tom Emmer.

The topic of transgender athletes in sports has been a contentious topic in recent years.

Some, like Tom Temprano of Equality California, worry the new bill could harm the health and well-being of transgender youth.

"It's a disappointing continuation by these far-right extremists to continue to make political pawns of students that just want to try hard and play alongside their teammates," Temprano said.

Temprano says the number of transgender athletes competing in school sports remains extremely small.

He also believes Americans are more concerned about other issues.

"Voters, again, care about the economy. They care about housing. They care about health care," Temprano said.

While the law isn't in effect yet, we were curious to see what reaction was here in the Bay Area.

At the Bruce-Mahoney Basketball Double Header at the Chase Center, some parents told us they saw both sides of the argument.

"It's a really tough issue, and I think that there's going to be some conversations to be had all the way around," said Johanna Miyaki.

Others though, were decided in their opinions.

"I think obviously the males have a big advantage over females. So I think just keep it separate. For every sport, no matter the sport," said Kyle Ferris.

For Colleen Crespo, she says she tries to remain open-minded on issues such as these. But when it comes to this bill, she believes the House made the right decision.

"It doesn't seem fair. It doesn't seem fair when men are playing with women and then they're winning. It's like the women then don't even have a chance anymore," she said.

The bill will next have to pass the Senate, where it's future remains more uncertain.