Transgender athletes controversy erupts in Bay Area high school sports

"Right now, it's incredibly scary. Quite frankly, I'm a little frightened for the kids, for trans girls," Sell said.

The conflict transpired at a Bay Area girls volleyball tournament where parents and fans booed and harassed a trans player on their opponent's team.

The conflict transpired at a Bay Area girls volleyball tournament where parents and fans booed and harassed a trans player on their opponent's team.

The conflict transpired at a Bay Area girls volleyball tournament where parents and fans booed and harassed a trans player on their opponent's team.

The conflict transpired at a Bay Area girls volleyball tournament where parents and fans booed and harassed a trans player on their opponent's team.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The question over inclusion of transgender athletes in competitive sports was made into a flashpoint during the recent presidential campaign, and it continues to divide in the aftermath.

In the past couple of months in the Bay Area, San Jose State University has been a battleground over the politicized issue, as numerous competitors have forfeited matches against the Spartans over the allegation that one member of the Spartans women's volleyball team is transgender.

MORE: Judge hears lawsuit over SJSU trans athlete claims ahead of Mountain West tournament

Now, we're even seeing the culture war play out in Bay Area high school sports. One conflict transpired at a girls volleyball tournament hosted by Aragon High School in San Mateo on October 12.

Details are laid out in email exchanges obtained by ABC7 News between Aragon and Notre Dame Belmont officials. Aragon athletic director Steve Sell, in his capacity as co-chair of the Peninsula Athletic League Athletic Directors, informed Notre Dame that consequences may be applied after Notre Dame parents and fans booed and harassed a transgender player on their opponent Half Moon Bay's team.

But this was apparently not a one-off. Sell noted that Notre Dame Belmont had canceled a non-league game against Half Moon Bay earlier in the season, citing the transgender player.

Sell appeared on ABC7 News at 3 p.m. this week and talked to ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze about this concerns over the current movement to ban transgender girls from competition, despite the federal law Title IX which prevents discrimination based on sex, and the by-laws of the California Interscholastic Federation, which recognize all students' opportunity to participate "in a manner that is consistent with their gender identity."

MORE: SJSU becomes a target as Trump pledges to ban transgender athletes

Sell, a former football player and veteran football coach and athletic director says, "Right now, it's incredibly scary. Quite frankly, I'm a little frightened for the kids, for trans girls, not just in our state, but all around the country, who just want to belong, connect and compete by playing high school sports."

In their wide-ranging discussion, Sell also expresses his concerns for trans students' mental health and wrestles with the commonly cited factors against trans girls competing - unfair physical advantage and safety for other players. He points out women's teams in college regularly practice and scrimmage against men in many sports for the extra challenge without fearing for their safety.

"The potential risk is not zero. there will be some scenarios we'll have to address where there is some serious risk," he says. But Sells points out "the safety argument to me is not terrific," and believes inclusion should be the default unless it's proven unsafe in individual cases.

Watch the full interview in the media player above.