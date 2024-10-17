SJSU becomes a target as Trump pledges to ban transgender athletes

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Former President Donald Trump says he would ban transgender athletes from competing in sports. ABC7 News reporter Lauren Martinez puts these comments into context, and explains how San Jose State has become a target.

Former President Donald Trump addressed his stance on transgender athletes during a FOX News town hall airing Wednesday. All women were in the audience.

Moderator: "So how do you stop it? Do you go to the sports leagues? Do you go to the Olympics?"

Trump: "You just ban it. President bans it, you just don't let it happen."

Trump did not detail how he would enact such a ban as President.

We spoke with Tom Temprano, a spokesperson with Equality California.

"This is actually not about sports, it is not about these athletes, this is part of a coordinated nationwide right-wing attack on the LGBTQ+ community," Temprano said.

Temprano said fewer than 2% of NCAA athletes identify as transgender or non-binary.

He says these individuals are now being politicized.

According to the Trans Legislation Tracker, so far this year 661 anti-trans bills have been introduced nationally, including 61 on sports.

At least 45 anti-trans bills have passed.

"It's not leadership, it's not what our elected officials should be doing, it's pedaling hate and it's shameful and I think it's also important to remember how harmful these attacks are for LGBTQ+ people," Temprano said.

"We stop it, we stop it, we absolutely stop it. You cant have it," Trump said.

The timing of Trump's words to "ban" transgender athletes on Fox News comes as several teams have now forfeited playing against San Jose State women's volleyball team.

A lawsuit claimed a player is transgender.

The university has not confirmed that and neither has the player.

On Wednesday, San Jose State released this statement to ABC7 News:

At San Jose State, we condemn any targeted campaign against any of our students, and we will continue to live the values outlined in the California State University Non-Discrimination Policy.

Our athletes all comply with NCAA and Mountain West Conference policies and they are eligible to play under the rules of those organizations. We abhor that our students would be used for political purposes and we are concerned about the implications of doing so.

We will continue to take measures to ensure the safety of our students while they pursue their earned opportunities to compete, and we remain committed to fostering an inclusive and caring environment for our student athletes.