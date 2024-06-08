Black community leaders speak out against racist graffiti at SF City Hall; mayor says she's target

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Black community leaders are speaking out Friday against vandalism at San Francisco City Hall earlier this week.

Mayor London Breed says she was the target of that racist and sexist graffiti.

"The wordage here is too vulgar, vicious and vile," said Rev. Amos Brown, the president of the NAACP. He is disgusted by the graffiti found at City Hall.

Mayor London Breed has not shared exactly what it said. But, she say it's directed at her.

On Friday, Black community leaders said the words out loud and denounced them.

"N-word B***h is a racist slur. It's an offensive word. It's a hurtful, racial slur," said Phelicia Jones, the founder of Wealth and Disparities in the Black Community.

"Today, I think they crossed the line. The word they used are very egregious. It's very harmful and hurtful. It's not about politics or protest, its personal," said Howard Smith with SVIP Street Violence Intervention Program and NAACP.

"This is disgusting. There is no reason why our community, our mayor, or city workers have to walk by that. We are more than that," said Shakira Simley, the executive director of Booker T. Community Center.

Multiple city employees who came into work early Wednesday discovered the graffiti.

They quickly removed it.

The San Francisco Sheriff's office says it has launched an investigation and is reviewing video surveillance footage.

And, it has increased foot patrols in and around City Hall.

Various community leaders are speaking out to voice their frustration.

"This is the mayor of our city. She is a Black woman. It is an assault on her and all Black women," said community organizer Cheryl Shanks. "We don't take it lightly. We can't take it lightly. We can't let whoever did that get away with it in the sense that we're going to be quiet about it."

Supervisor Catherine Stefani released a statement saying:

"I'm disgusted by the racist and sexist graffiti at City Hall this week. This crime is reprehensible, and I hope the perpetrators are found and held accountable to the fullest extent possible."