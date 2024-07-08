TIMELINE: Bay Area heat wave continues for 7th day with slight dip in temps

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We're seven days into an extended 11-day heat wave in the Bay Area as temperatures take a slight dip before ramping back up later this week. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings continue, but we reached our peak on Saturday.

ABC7 News weather anchor Drew Tuma has more on what to expect.

Monday and Tuesday, the Bay Area will see slight cooling Inland with our hottest cities *only* reaching the mid 90s.

Intense heat returns Wednesday with 100+ inland.

Our hottest day will be Thursday, with inland cities 104-108 and the Bay shoreline in the 80s and 90s.

Heat Advisories have been EXTENDED until Friday.

This will make it an ELEVEN day heat wave which started on Tuesday July 2nd.

