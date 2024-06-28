Bomb threat at South Bay book store cancels Drag Queen Storytime, Silicon Valley Pride says

Campbell's Books Inc. received a bomb threat on Wednesday before Drag Queen Storytime, causing the event's cancelation, Silicon Valley Pride said.

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) -- Tense moments were caught on camera at a South Bay bookstore.

It was the site of a drag queen story time that was all set to start -- until there was a bomb threat.

Emotional moments were caught on camera at Books Inc. in Campbell on Wednesday by Silicon Valley Pride, showing reaction from those who run the store before they had to make an announcement to postpone the event.

Silicon Valley Pride gave ABC7 the video that was initially meant to show behind-the-scenes moments of their annual Drag Queen Storytime.

It was hosting the event for a third year when bookstore management received an emailed bomb threat.

Silicon Valley Pride, the bookstore and Campbell police made the quick call to not take any chances.

"We don't have anything tangible to be like 'Yeah, it's 100% fine,'" drag queen Tori Tia said to the crowd. "So, your safety is more important than me reading a story."

This time, the threat was found to be not credible but the event and location have been a target before.

Two years ago, protesters went to a story time, heckling the hosts and protesting outside.

Though Silicon Valley Pride said it partners with others for extra security, it said it can't let hate stop its work.

"We're teaching the kids in terms of promoting how to read, and also how to accept everybody, regardless of the gender identity or gender expression," said Saldy Suriben, chief marketing officer with Silicon Valley Pride.

The Campbell Police Department confirmed with ABC7 that officers responded to a report of a bomb threat and evacuated Books Inc. and nearby locations.

K9s canvassed the area and determined that it was safe for everyone to return and that's just what they did, later continuing the story time outside in a Pruneyard Shopping Center courtyard.

"The show must go on," Suriben said. "We were just happy that we were able to not cancel the event and still promote drag queen story time."

Campbell Police tell us that details of the threat itself and the incident are still under investigation.

In a statement Books Inc said:

"The outcome of our Drag Queen Story hour Wednesday evening was an event filled with laughter, joy, and love. We are incredibly grateful and appreciative of the Campbell community and Silicon Valley Pride who enabled us to enjoy a wonderful story time, complete with sing-alongs, and sunshine, in the face of a threatening email that we have determined was, thankfully, not credible. We will always be dedicated to creating loving and inclusive spaces that bring the joy of storytelling and literature to people of all backgrounds, and remain committed to uplifting people from marginalized communities who deserve to find representation at the bookstore."

Silicon Valley Pride said this was just one of many events its proud to host leading up to Silicon Valley Pride Parade and Festival Aug. 24 to 25.