Disappointment but hope for future after annual SF Dyke March canceled before Pride Parade

Many say they will still gather at Dolores Park on Saturday, despite the annual Dyke March not taking place this year.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The annual Dyke March the day before the SF Pride Parade has been canceled.

Officials with SF Pride confirmed to ABC7 News the event will not take place.

"We did also just hear the Dyke March, which is typically on Saturday, has disbanded for now," said Ngyuen Pham, the President of the SF Pride Board of Directors.

The group Dykes on Bikes, a separate organization says it will not be impacted by the decision,and will be participating in the Parade.

"The board of directors for Dykes on Bikes welcomes and looks forward to safely leading hundreds of dykes, their allies, and their kindred spirits as they lead the San Francisco pride parade on Sunday," said Kate Brown, president of San Francisco Dyke's on Bikes motorcycle contingent.

"Dykes on Bikes is in great shape as an organization, we believe in the dyke march and the organization, and the work they do for our community, however we are a totally separate organization and always have been," said Brown. "We will not be participating in any unpermitted, spontaneous events that may happen at the time of the dyke march," she added.

The cancelled Friday march honors women of the LGBTQ+ community and typically starts with a large gathering at Dolores Park and then people would take to the streets.

"It is for sure a bummer," said San Francisco resident Haze Fry, who goes to the march every year. "I think that with the thriving queer community we have in San Francisco I would hope that there would more of an official thing."

ABC7 News did reach out to the Dyke March organizers for more details on the cancelation and we are waiting to hear back. Many say they will still gather at Dolores Park on Saturday, despite the march being canceled.

"We are all still going to show up to the park on Saturday," said San Francisco resident Skji Conklin. "That is what me and my friend were just talking about was how early to get here to get the blanket spots. It is going to a wonderful rainbow madhouse for sure."

Others think the march will come back after this year with an even stronger attendance.

"I feel melancholy about out it not being here," said Carolyn Wysinger, who is on the SF Pride board. "I feel it will come back bigger and better next year. This allows us all a chance to reset, and maybe there will still be some type of marching on Saturday."

