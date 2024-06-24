You can watch the 54th San Francisco Pride Parade on ABC7 on-air and online starting at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday

The countdown to SF Pride begins: Here's what is happening this week and on Sunday

Suzanne Ford, the executive director for San Francisco Pride, spoke to ABC7 Mornings' Reggie Aqui about what to expect for San Francisco Pride 2024.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We have been counting down to San Francisco Pride all month long but now the official countdown is on.

We are less than a week from re-living the greatest celebration of the LGBTQ+ community in the world.

Suzanne Ford, the executive director for San Francisco Pride, spoke to ABC7 Mornings' Reggie Aqui about that and what else is happening this week.

Ford said there will 225 contingents at SF Pride Parade and expects more than million people to attend the event.

"My favorite thing is to go over and find those families that are holding trans flag and find trans kids, and I love to walk over and say 'I see you' so that's that's really important to me,'" she said.

Here are some of the events happening prior to the major SF Pride celebration, according to Ford:

Wednesday: Press preview for Grand Marshals at 2 p.m. at the LGBT Center located at 1800 Market St, San Francisco

Thursday: Second annual Human Rights Summit in conjunction with the Commonwealth Club with Michelle Meow. "Honey Mahogany is going to speak be the speaker in the morning and that'll be an all day event followed by reception on the roof as a Commonwealth Club, and that'll get us into the weekend, " Ford said.

Friday: Annual Trans March in Dolores Park in San Francisco.

Saturday: Main stage event in SF's Civic Center.

Headliners are:

Adore Delano

Princess Drag Extravaganza

Legends of Drag

Kelly

Cheer SF

Suzanne said there will be the Breakfast at Pride at 7:30 a.m. at Civic Center, followed by the main stage opening up to the public until 6 p.m.

"I'm excited to have Adore Delano so people might remember Adore. A couple of things. One, originally "American Idol," and two, "RuPaul's Drag Race." And Adore is a great performer, but also just a fun personality," Aqui said.

Sunday: The 54th Annual San Francisco Pride Parade!

And the headliners at the main stage at Civic Center are:

Billy Porter, who is the main headliner performing and also the Celebrity Grand Marshal of the 2024 San Francisco Pride Parade.

Nina Sky

Reve

N3PTUNE + RSTY

Ford said there are some new exciting things at SF Pride this weekend.

"There's few things. First cannabis activation ever called "Hotbox" at the event Saturday and Sunday, so brand new, brand new, like that. And then also there's an enhanced viewing area at the at the main stage over on the left if you're facing the main stage. You're going to have tables, nice bathrooms, a full service bar and you can go to SFPride.org to get tickets for that," Ford said.

You can watch Suzanne Ford's full interview in the video player above.

