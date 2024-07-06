'They may be arrested': SFPD warns skaters planning to attend Dolores Park Hill Bomb

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In San Francisco last year, a large group of skateboarders took over a city hill to hold an unpermitted event known as the "Dolores Park Hill Bomb."

This is when many people skateboard down the hill at high speeds. In the past, this has led to arrests, injuries and even a death.

The event is set to happen again on Saturday, but the police chief had a clear message the day before.

"They are unorganized, unpermitted, unsanctioned, and there are no rules at all. That is what we cannot allow. People have been gravely injured and killed in the past," said SFPD Chief Bill Scott.

Last year, SFPD arrested more than 100 people after bottles were thrown at them and public transportation was vandalized.

According to SFPD, it found online flyers advertising another hill bomb and then cancelling it for this weekend.

Ahead of a potential event, Scott is warning anyone planning to attend.

"If you decide to allow your child to go to this event, the message that I want to say is, if they are committing crimes, they may be arrested. They likely will be arrested or cited. If they are hanging out like kids do, we don't have a problem with that," Scott said.

At least 81 teenagers were arrested last year. Earlier this week SFPD held a community meeting to hear from residents in the area.

Mark Allen has lived in the neighborhood for years. He is glad SFPD is now speaking about barricading the area.

"Appreciate trying to get in front of these things. Usually what happens is that it's happening, and the police are kind of standing by not really knowing what to do after the fact because there are hundreds of people out there," said Allen.

Other residents don't think closing 18th and 19th streets to prevent the hill bomb will stop skateboarders.

"You can barricade it. They will move up the street," said SF Resident Julie Patrick. "Let them do it for four hours. It doesn't even take up the whole day and just let them go."

We met Luke Johnson at one of the city skate parks. He is planning to attend the Dolores Park Hill Bomb, despite the consequences.

Luz Pena: "You could potentially get arrested, and you still want to do it?"

Luke Johnson: "Yeah."

Luz Pena: "Why?"

Luke Johnson: "Because it's going to be fun."

Luke Johnson would like for the city to turn this into an official event.

"I feel like the reason they don't like the hill bomb is because of the people that get hurt and all the injuries that happen. So, if they just make it a little safer for those people," Johnson said.

The city has been open about turning the hill bomb into a permitted event, but they need someone lead it.

According to Scott, no one has come forward to lead the event. If an injury were to happen at the event, a potential organizer could be held liable.