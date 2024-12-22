Drive-thru turkey drive in San Francisco collects holiday meals families in need

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Holiday help was there for a community in need.

A drive-thru turkey donation drive was held in San Francisco on Saturday, benefitting the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. It brought a big donation response from the community, coming at a time when the need for food has never been greater.

Holiday turkeys and hams were arriving by the minute at a donation site near St. Emydius Church in San Francisco.

"Makes you feel good. That's what you're supposed to do," said Ron Isola from Daly City.

The rainy weather didn't stop anyone from showing up and helping out, especially Linda Peppars.

"I live in the neighborhood and I just like helping people. God has blessed me. Why not bless other people? That's the whole thing about life, especially today," Peppars said.

It's the 13th year for this turkey drive, started by volunteer Pierre Smit.

"I'm here from a different country. I came with nothing. If I had some some money, I would bring a few turkeys to St. Anthony's," Smit said.

It's now a community-wide effort, benefitting the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank.

Hundreds of turkeys were donated, including lots of hams.

"We're currently serving 50,000 households every week. These turkeys and hams will go to some of our agency partners who are putting on Christmas lunches and dinners," Abbott said.

It comes at a critical time for most Bay Area food banks that responding to food insecurity.

One in six people in Santa Clara and San Mateo are getting help from Second Harvest of Silicon Valley.

That agency is feeding a half million people every month.

In Napa, demand for food assistance has tripled compared to this time last year, and the North Bay's Redwood Empire Food Bank is serving thousands more families, just in the past five months.

"Our number one concern is inflation. We purchase some of the food we distribute. It's costing us two times what it did pre-pandemic," Abbott said.

It's why this food drive is so important.

"It's hard. Everybody doesn't have what you have and visa versa," Peppers said.

As a show of thanks, everyone who donated got a round of applause from volunteers.