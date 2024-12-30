Fast-moving storm dumps rain, brings flooding to Bay Area

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- A fast-moving storm swept through the Bay Area Sunday, dumping a lot of rain and causing flooding in parts of the North Bay. Firefighters say much of the rain has nowhere to go because the ground is so saturated.

An overnight storm drenched the North Bay where the ground is already waterlogged. Some vineyards in the Russian River Valley are underwater.

Flooding from a swollen creek inundated Mark West Station and Starr Roads in Windsor Sunday with more than a foot of water, closing both roads to traffic because it's too dangerous to drive through.

The intersection has flooded before in past storms and it's done it again, looking more like a river.

"It's been a very wet month," said Santa Rosa Fire Marshal and Division Chief, Paul Lowenthal.

Lowenthal says it's no wonder why creeks and streams are rising fast.

"That's why we are seeing these quickly issued flood advisories from the National Weather Service because how saturated the soils are following back-to-back storms we received this year. We now typically get those rapid rises at streams and creeks with the rainfall we receive," said Lowenthal.

Rain made for some dangerous driving, causing spinouts like one in Santa Rosa.

In the East Bay, the Moraga police says slick roads may have contributed to a crash on St. Mary's Road where a driver lost control, hitting a road sign. Nobody was hurt.

In Walnut Creek, rainwater was running off and umbrellas were up across town.

"We're trying to put away before the next rain, we had to give back our tent," said Hazel Flett.

The rain brought challenges for vendors and shoppers at the Sunday Farmers Market in Sebastopol.

"I've been here holding down the tent at times, the coffee always becomes a social event when it's pouring rain, you can barely move in here because people are trying to get out of the rain," said Daniel Harting from Volo Roasting Company.

There's no doubt rain is a welcome end-of-the-year gift. It's an insurance for the future.

"The reservoirs are all full, that's what counts so," said Phil Leech from Santa Rosa.

As the storm passed, a rainbow stuck around over Sonoma County.