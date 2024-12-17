East Bay Trash Pandas volunteer group fed up with illegal dumping yards deep at iconic Grizzly Peak

Three miles of Grizzly Peak resembles a landfill in some parts, according to John Kirkham, a former attorney and founder of East Bay Trash Pandas.

Three miles of Grizzly Peak resembles a landfill in some parts, according to John Kirkham, a former attorney and founder of East Bay Trash Pandas.

Three miles of Grizzly Peak resembles a landfill in some parts, according to John Kirkham, a former attorney and founder of East Bay Trash Pandas.

Three miles of Grizzly Peak resembles a landfill in some parts, according to John Kirkham, a former attorney and founder of East Bay Trash Pandas.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Grizzly Peak Boulevard, one of the highest points in the Berkeley Hills, is typically known for its picturesque views of the Bay.

But a three-mile stretch between Centennial Drive and Claremont Avenue now resembles a landfill in some parts, according to John Kirkham, a former attorney and founder of the volunteer group East Bay Trash Pandas.

"We've got wine glasses, food containers, all kinds of marijuana products," Kirkham said as he stepped through piles of shoes, empty bleach containers, and other junk. "We're standing in the middle of one of the worst illegal dumping sites here on Grizzly Peak Boulevard. It's about 100 yards long, 30 yards wide, and a couple yards deep with trash."

MORE: Here's a look at San Francisco's long and expensive trash project

Here's a look at San Francisco's long and expensive trash project and how it is addressing litter on the streets.

The growing litter problem inspired Kirkham to form the East Bay Trash Pandas, a group of volunteers dedicated to cleaning up the area. Over the last 14 months, the group says they have removed more than 20 tons of trash.

"Since we started, we've had upwards of 70 volunteers at each cleanup event," Kirkham said. "This is 100% a team effort. We had people elbow and shoulder deep in poison oak yesterday picking up old bottles."

This is an image of the East Bay Trash Pandas. John Kirkham

Despite the group's success, Kirkham expressed frustration over what he calls inaction by UC Berkeley, which owns the land.

"We want to put pressure on the landowners. UC Berkeley, this is your property. You're tasked with cleaning this up, and you've got to do the work," Kirkham said.

Kirkham claims he has sent more than 40 emails and made numerous calls to UC Berkeley and area lawmakers asking for accountability. But so far, the trash continues to pile up.

"We've shown that it can be done. Volunteers can do it, UC Berkeley can do it," Kirkham said.

MORE: Are Oakland cameras working to catch illegal dumping in city? Here's what new report says

A new report from Oakland's interim public works director found that cameras to track illegal dumping aren't working as well as foot patrols.

While Kirkham and the East Bay Trash Pandas remain committed to their biweekly and monthly cleanups, he hopes for a future where their work is no longer necessary.

"I would love to put our crew out of business. That's the number one goal. No more East Bay Trash Pandas? Fantastic," he said.

UC Berkeley has not yet responded to ABC7's request for comment as of this publishing.