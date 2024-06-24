Hilton Hotel near Oakland Airport latest longtime business to close after 56 years in business

Park Hotels and Resorts plans to close the Oakland Hilton Hotel along Hegenberger Corridor near the Oakland Airport, effective August 28.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Another longtime business along Oakland's Hegenberger Corridor is closing.

Park Hotels and Resorts plans to close the Hilton Hotel near the Oakland Airport effective August 28.

The closure was confirmed by the Port of Oakland, which owns the land.

The hotel has been in business for 56 years since 1968.

No reason was given for the closure, but several restaurants in the area, including In-N-Out and Denny's, have shut down recently, citing concerns with crime along the Hegenberger Corridor.

"We understand that the hospitality sector continues to be negatively impacted by larger economic trends post-pandemic, and as the owner of this site the Port will be seeking the best Port use for this property moving forward," the Port of Oakland said in a statement. "The Port will work with the facility operators and the City of Oakland about assistance that can be offered to employees who might be affected by this closure."

