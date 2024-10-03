Hot tub boats allow you to stay warm while cruising San Francisco Bay waters

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Typically, it can get pretty cold when you're cruising on the San Francisco Bay.

There is a new way to stay warm on the water: hot tub boats.

Founder of Hot Tub Boats, Adam Karpenske, joined ABC7 News to talk about the concept.

Karpenske discusses what sparked this idea and how the business started in Seattle and made its way down to its launch this month in Alameda.

Interested in trying a hot tub boat? Learn all you need to know in the video player above.