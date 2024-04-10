Here's why a houseboat was spotted floating across San Francisco Bay

The North Bay is the final destination for this rare sight in the San Francisco Bay -- it's a two-story houseboat out to sea!

The North Bay is the final destination for this rare sight in the San Francisco Bay -- it's a two-story houseboat out to sea!

The North Bay is the final destination for this rare sight in the San Francisco Bay -- it's a two-story houseboat out to sea!

The North Bay is the final destination for this rare sight in the San Francisco Bay -- it's a two-story houseboat out to sea!

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- The North Bay is the final destination for this rare sight in the San Francisco Bay -- it's a two-story houseboat out to sea!

SKY7 captured video of the houseboat getting moved to its new home in San Rafael.

The North Bay is the final destination for this rare sight in the San Francisco Bay -- it's a two-story houseboat out to sea!

The boat was forced to leave Docktown Marina in Redwood City.

MORE: 'Docktown': Redwood City floating community has dwindled to 9 residents fighting eviction

That's because of a long legal battle, which determined vessels that people live on were not allowed to block access to a state waterway in San Mateo County.

MORE: 'Floating Home': Look inside houseboat up for $1.8 million cash in San Francisco next to Oracle Park

Between 60 and 80 houseboats had to relocate.

This one's journey from Redwood City to San Rafael reportedly took two days.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live