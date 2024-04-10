WATCH LIVE

Here's why a houseboat was spotted floating across San Francisco Bay

ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff
Wednesday, April 10, 2024 4:19PM
The North Bay is the final destination for this rare sight in the San Francisco Bay -- it's a two-story houseboat out to sea!

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- The North Bay is the final destination for this rare sight in the San Francisco Bay -- it's a two-story houseboat out to sea!

SKY7 captured video of the houseboat getting moved to its new home in San Rafael.

The boat was forced to leave Docktown Marina in Redwood City.

That's because of a long legal battle, which determined vessels that people live on were not allowed to block access to a state waterway in San Mateo County.

Between 60 and 80 houseboats had to relocate.

This one's journey from Redwood City to San Rafael reportedly took two days.

