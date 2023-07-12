'Docktown': Redwood City floating community has dwindled to 9 residents fighting eviction

About 100 people used to call Docktown Marina home, but now the nine remaining residents are in legal limbo with pending eviction litigation with Redwood City.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Residents who live in a dwindling community off the waters of Redwood City are continuing to fight for their floating homes.

Docktown Marina is a community of boats, houseboats and what's called 'liveaboards.'

About 100 people used to call this home - now there are about nine residents left.

Peninsula native Nina Peschcke-Koedt is one of them.

"We've got forgotten about, you know, we have been treated sort of second class- third class citizens," Peschcke-Koedt said.

For years, an eviction battle between the remaining residents of Docktown Marina and Redwood City has continued.

People have lived in Docktown since the 1970s but it isn't zoned for residential use. It's a public land trust.

Now, remaining residents like Peschcke-Koedt are in legal limbo with pending eviction litigation with the city.

"Some people are out of money, tired of the fight and a couple of people are considering settling for a tiny amount to leave," Peschcke-Koedt said.

Peschcke-Koedt has lived at Docktown for 15 years.

"Like a little island - a little oasis in the middle of Silicon Valley where you don't feel the pressure and the expense," Peschcke-Koedt said.

At one point she used to pay $850, for rent. She said there's nothing she can find on land for that price.

"It's really scary and sad, and it's also been a really wonderful place to live," Peschcke-Koedt said.

A statement from Redwood City says in part:

Since the State Lands Commission notified the City that private residential uses were not permitted at Docktown, the City sought solutions to help all tenants at Docktown. Consistent with the City's goals of equity and providing affordable housing assistance, the City provided relocation assistance for those residential month-to-month tenants who qualified. At this time, about 9 live-aboard boats remain at Docktown. The City is continuing to respond to legal challenges and striving to comply with State law.

Peschcke-Koedt said the Inverse Condemnation trial has been set for October of this year.

"We're still here, we still want to be treated correctly and we're going to keep fighting," Peschcke-Koedt said.

