J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference returns to SF, promising big business impact

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's sights and sounds draw scores of tourists every year.

But it's the convention business that really packs an economic punch.

The Westin St. Francis Hotel in Union Square will once again be host for one of the biggest conventions in the city--the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

The conference includes global industry leaders, investors and tech creators.

"The J.P. Morgan Conference is one of the most significant conferences we have. It's one of or longest lasting partnerships," said Anna Marie Presutti, President and CEO of SF Travel.

This is the 43rd year of the convention in the city.

"The J.P. Morgan Conference is one of San Francisco's top two economic drivers among major conferences," said a Westin spokesperson.

The other economic driver-Dreamforce, an event sponsored by Salesforce-- which is typically held in September.

In 2024, the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference generated more than $90 million for San Francisco's economy-including small businesses, restaurants, and hotels.

"It's enormous for us," said Presutti. "It's such a great way to kick off the year in the hospitality world."

Just like at Dreamforce, city leaders say convention-goers will wine and dine and visit local businesses.

And, there will be plenty of security including SFPD ambassadors.

But, there is one big difference that set's this conference apart from Dreamforce.

"They don't use the Convention Center. They use the hotels specifically around the Union Square area. The St. Francis is also their headquarter hotel," said Presutti.

This year, there have been some monumental changes right before this premier conference.

A long hotel strike wrapped up just in the nick of time.

"We're all breathing a sigh of relief," said Pressuti.

And there's a new mayor.

"I think Mayor Lurie brings a bright new day for San Francisco," said Rodney Fong, the President and CEO of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce.

Some are hoping that a change will help rev up San Francisco's economy.

"Coming straight out of the gates, he already has become a great partner. he's already said, tell me where I need to be, who I need to be to get some of these conferences back. and we've started to map out what that calendar looks like," said Pressuti.

"We all know we can do a little bit better. we know sf is a world class city," said Fong. "I know that different conferences are starting to look at sf again. We'll get back into t that cycle and I think the future is bright for the city. "

The hope, that the J.P. Morgan Conference will pave the way for more conventions to come.