Lake Tahoe 4th of July fireworks show cancelled due to Incline Village barge sinking

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- If you're heading out to Lake Tahoe for the Fourth of July, it looks like there will not be a fireworks show this year.

Thursday night's storm damaged the fireworks barge stationed in Incline Village on the north side of the lake. According to the Reno Gazette Journal, the platform officials were going to launch fireworks from is sinking.

Incline Beach, Ski Beach, and the boat ramp are all closed until further notice.

Washoe County Sheriff's Office is urging the public to avoid the closed areas on land and on water.

It is also asking the public to report any fireworks debris or unexploded materials found at the lake.