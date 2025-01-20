Possible deportations top concern at Palo Alto multifaith vigil ahead of inauguration

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- "This Land is Your Land" was sung by dozens of people of all faiths who came together Sunday night at the First Palo Alto United Methodist Church for an Inauguration Eve Multifaith Vigil.

"I think it's very important, because we can support one another and we know we have each other's backs. It's one community all around the world!"

Those were perhaps some of the most calming words, from ninth-grader Aasim Ahmed Shaihu who held the Call to Prayer.

This event comes on the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and on the eve of President-Elect Donald Trump being sworn into office.

"There are so many communities who are worried about what's happening and what executive order is going to be coming tomorrow (Monday)," said Samina Sundas, founder of American Muslim Voice Foundation.

"We are also on the eve of fear, of an inauguration day, ushering a presidency that we're not quite sure we can bear to remove the fingers from the front of our eyes to see what will come," said Julie Lythcott-Haims who is a member of the Palo Alto city council.

The biggest concern among those here at this vigil was new immigration policies. Many are citing fears of possible deportations under the Trump Administration.

"There are divisions, but we're all at the bottom line, humans who want a safe place to live, who want to be in communities that are safe, who want our family members not to be separated from us," said Presbyterian Minister and Santa Clara University Lecturer Diana Gibson.

Many here speaking and singing about learning to love one another in what many look at as a somewhat politically divided society.

"It is divided, but we could be together like today we are, and I think the world is trying to do that together like Martin Luther King did once," Shaihu said.