49ers Faithful influencers from the Bay Area unite, celebrate new season of football

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Bay Area influencers are celebrating the start of the 49ers season.

Discover Santa Clara invited local content creators to the Hyatt Regency Friday night.

Katelyn Studebaker is the Director of Marketing.

"The fans bring so much energy they totally reinvigorate the city of Santa Clara," Studebaker said.

Alex Tran runs the 'Niners Nation' fan community. They have more than 500,000 followers across their platforms. Tran makes graphics and memes.

"When the season comes around, I'm just decked out in my Niner gear everyday," Tran said.

Things you might not see on the field, Tran likes to capture a different fan experience.

"To be able to finally work side by side with them, people like George Kittle for instance. And I never dreamed I'd be at this position in my life as being a fan at first and just kind of chasing that dream - you love the team, you love what you do then nothing can really go wrong," Tran said.

Jax Alfonso started her account, @Staycation.sfbayarea during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have a big family, so I just love us getting together just watching the game and serving nachos and wings and stuff," Alfonso said.

John Muñoz started the account @diehard49ersfans during the Candlestick days.

"It really is the Faithful fans, coming together and interacting with them it's like another family," Muñoz said.

These influencers are ready for kickoff.

"Oh really excited, I know we had a heartbreaking loss at the end of last season but every new season renews, it starts again fast so you can forget about it, move on quickly," Muñoz said.

Discover Santa Clara just launched their Game Day Guide: what to do before and after a Niners game.

"I think our hotels in particular do an amazing job of just activating their lobby spaces and making things fun," Studebaker said.

If you don't have a ticket to the game you can come to the Hyatt Regency across the street from Levi's Stadium and rent a cabana out for a poolside watch party.

"Come for the game and stay for the weekend enjoy the pool, enjoy the restaurants, enjoy the bars," Studebaker said.