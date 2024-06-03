Multiple structures burn in East San Jose fires; no injuries reported, SJFD says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Multiple homes were on fire in a residential area of San Jose just off Quimby Road Sunday, authorities said.

People from three separate residences were displaced Sunday evening in San Jose after fires ripped through their homes, San Jose Fire Captain Thomas Lo said.

San Jose Fire Department said that six total structures were involved across two residential blocks and that all homes were successfully evacuated with no injuries reported.

Very intense flames could be seen coming off these homes as firefighters blast them with hoses.

This happened just off East Capitol Expressway, not far from the Reid-Hillview County Airport.

According to Lo, at the same time, other residents began reporting more fires in the area.

"Embers had been passed from some of the trees and from the initial fire and carried across the street into two separate locations," said Lo, adding that the entirety of the three fires required a 4-alarm response.

A total of three houses were affected and their residents have been displaced, said Lo.

No firefighters or residents were injured, Lo said, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

